In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet day on April 30th, we’re sharing two Moth stories all about the special role pets play in our lives. This episode is hosted by the Moth’s Social Media Coordinator, Estee Daveed.

Storytellers:

Scott Sanders deals with jealousy as his dog becomes a more successful actor than he is.

Noriko Rosted must find a pet sitter for her beloved cat before her trip to Italy.