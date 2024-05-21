Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of structures and strictures—and the struggles against them. School assignments, teenage rebellion, and the proper time to eat. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media, producer of this show.
Storytellers:
Stephen Michael Carr quietly rebels against his school's reading program.
Gabriela Quiroz doesn't appreciate her school's unofficial year end tradition.
Caroline Connolly attempts to find a way around her lawyer parents' rules.
Saad Sarwana and his fellow "nerds" try to pull off a senior prank.
Beth Ann Fennelly grows up in a heavily structured household.
Podcast: 868