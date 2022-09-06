In this hour, stories of curiosity and the unfamiliar: sharing food, the art of tattoo, rebellion on wheels, and Puff Daddy. This episode is hosted by Moth Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Sarah Austin Jenness

Storytellers:

Mercia Tapping experiences a clash between her British upbringing and US food culture.

Serious journalist Michael Specter has a wild night in Paris with Puff Daddy.

Marjorie Tahbone reconnects to her culture and her ancestors.

Bushra Al-Fusail begins a Yemeni revolution on two wheels.