In this hour, stories of people who made an impact—through a single phone call, a helping hand, or human touch. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Greg Quiroga sees his Uncle Steve in a new light.

Meg Lavery experiences a change of perspective after over a decade as a teacher.

Beth Yates volunteers at San Francisco City Hall during "gay marriage Lollapalooza.”

Brittney Cooper gets an unexpected call from Tyler Perry.

Jerry Jennings Army National Guard unit is unexpectedly deployed after 9/11