Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of people who made an impact—through a single phone call, a helping hand, or human touch. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Greg Quiroga sees his Uncle Steve in a new light.
Meg Lavery experiences a change of perspective after over a decade as a teacher.
Beth Yates volunteers at San Francisco City Hall during "gay marriage Lollapalooza.”
Brittney Cooper gets an unexpected call from Tyler Perry.
Jerry Jennings Army National Guard unit is unexpectedly deployed after 9/11