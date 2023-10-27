Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
On this episode, we feature two stories all about giving back. Hosted by the Moth’s Director of Development, Lee Ann Gullie.
If the transformative power of storytelling has reached you or you would like to ensure it reaches others, please make a donation to The Moth today. Text GIVE23 to 78679 to make a fully tax deductible donation and help ensure our continued work to nurture empathy and build community.
Storytellers:
Jim Beebe-Woodard’s parents teach him a lesson about empathy and care for others.
Richard Cardillo heals through the act of giving bread.