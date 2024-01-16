On Tuesdays and Fridays The Moth’s podcast feed presents episodes of the Peabody-Award Winning Moth Radio Hour and original episodes of The Moth Podcast. Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this episode, stories of outsiders, being at odds, and discomfort. A man feels more at home with machines than people, a young girl encounters a teacher who doesn't understand her, and a man becomes an unwilling participant on his father's hunting trip. This hour is hosted by The Moth's Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
John Elder Robison is an adult when he is diagnosed with Asperger's.
Renee Watson and her classmates band together to take on their teacher.
Jon Bennett, a vegetarian, goes on a hunting trip with his father.
