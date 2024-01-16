In this episode, stories of outsiders, being at odds, and discomfort. A man feels more at home with machines than people, a young girl encounters a teacher who doesn't understand her, and a man becomes an unwilling participant on his father's hunting trip. This hour is hosted by The Moth's Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

John Elder Robison is an adult when he is diagnosed with Asperger's.

Renee Watson and her classmates band together to take on their teacher.

Jon Bennett, a vegetarian, goes on a hunting trip with his father.