In this hour, we lean into the moments of rejection, failure, embarrassment, and other stories of the human soul. Hosted by The Moth’s Senior Director, Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Meg Bowles

Storytellers:

Cynthia Shelby Lane sets her sights on a job that’s out of this world.

Lemn Sissay attempts to uncover a hidden past.

Natasha Guynes desperately tries to hide her past from co-workers on The Hill.

Matt Brown confronts his insecurities in an unconventional way

Daniel Turpin deals with the aftermath of a split second decision.