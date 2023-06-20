In this special episode of The Moth, we listen to five stories about fathers — from embarrassing jokes to tender moments shared on the road. The Moth’s Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness, also interviews the fathers in her own family. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media

Storytellers:

Adrianne McGillis’ father's favorite joke lands him in the hospital.

CJ Hunt reflects on mix-tapes and memories from his past.

Blessing Digha fears she has fallen short of her father’s expectations.

Lauren Thurman navigates life with her many iterations of dads.

Harwood Taylor reaches for a father who is out of touch.