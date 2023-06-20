Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this special episode of The Moth, we listen to five stories about fathers — from embarrassing jokes to tender moments shared on the road. The Moth’s Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness, also interviews the fathers in her own family. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media
Storytellers:
Adrianne McGillis’ father's favorite joke lands him in the hospital.
CJ Hunt reflects on mix-tapes and memories from his past.
Blessing Digha fears she has fallen short of her father’s expectations.
Lauren Thurman navigates life with her many iterations of dads.
Harwood Taylor reaches for a father who is out of touch.