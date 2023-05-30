Hold your horses! In this hour, stories of slowing down, holding off, or taking a pause. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media

Storytellers:

Theresa Thames officiates a wedding in Hawaii.

Ryan Roe contends with having Tourette Syndrome in school.

Linda Grosser loses faith in online dating as she approaches a milestone birthday.

AJ Jacobs, an inexperienced jigsaw puzzler, finds himself at the world championships.