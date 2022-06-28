In this episode, five strangers redefine themselves and family in the face of their past. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media

Hosted by: Suzanne Rust

Eddy Laughter sees her future at her first concert.

Christopher Brune-Horan finds sanctuary in an unlikely location.

Louise Newton-Keogh learns an important lesson about controlling the universe.

Pauline Nguyen reconciles with a harbinger of fear.

Denise Bledsoe Slaughter gets a second mother when she needs it most.