In this hour, stories of heroes, mentors, and our greatest supporters. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer considers his career, a lawyer learns the meaning of justice, and a songstress pens lyrics for her loved one. Hosted by The Moth's Senior Director, Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Meg Bowles

Storytellers:

Rob Simpson takes us behind the scenes of life as a Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer.

Sheila Calloway searches for fairness and empathy in the justice system.

Beth Nielsen Chapman finds magic in the writing of a song.