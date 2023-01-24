Start your engines! In this hour, stories of being driven -- bound, determined, or literally in the passenger seat of a car. This episode is hosted by Moth Director, Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson

Storytellers:

Juliette Holmes experiences segregation first hand as a child in Georgia.

Tracey Crosier interviews for a radio job and gets more than she bargained for.

Jennifer Leahy deals with the death of a patient for the first time.

Omar Qureshi tries to show his cousin a good time when he visits the US.