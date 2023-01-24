Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Start your engines! In this hour, stories of being driven -- bound, determined, or literally in the passenger seat of a car. This episode is hosted by Moth Director, Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson
Storytellers:
Juliette Holmes experiences segregation first hand as a child in Georgia.
Tracey Crosier interviews for a radio job and gets more than she bargained for.
Jennifer Leahy deals with the death of a patient for the first time.
Omar Qureshi tries to show his cousin a good time when he visits the US.