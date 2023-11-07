In this hour, stories of war, face-offs, and confronting the demons within. A man must come to terms with his sexuality (as well as those who judge him), a woman learns that her ladylike upbringing has lasting marks, and a child fights to survive The Killing Fields of Cambodia. This hour is hosted by The Moth's former Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

After finally accepting his sexuality, Pádraig Ó'Tuama uses language to heal rather than harm.

Tricia Rose Burt attempts to break the strictures of her Southern upbringing.

Arn Chorn-Pond uses his musical gift to survive the Khmer Rouge.