Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of war, face-offs, and confronting the demons within. A man must come to terms with his sexuality (as well as those who judge him), a woman learns that her ladylike upbringing has lasting marks, and a child fights to survive The Killing Fields of Cambodia. This hour is hosted by The Moth's former Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
After finally accepting his sexuality, Pádraig Ó'Tuama uses language to heal rather than harm.
Tricia Rose Burt attempts to break the strictures of her Southern upbringing.
Arn Chorn-Pond uses his musical gift to survive the Khmer Rouge.