Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
A special live edition of The Moth brought to you from the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara, California. An encounter in the Alaskan wilderness, an intergenerational connection through music, and a rockstar who feels out of touch. This episode is hosted by Dame Wilburn, with additional hosting by Jay Allison. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.
Storytellers:
Monte Montepare finds himself at an emotional crossroads in rural Alaska.
Christina Igaraividez connects to her grandmother through the violin.
Drummer Patty Schemel finds herself on tour with millennials.