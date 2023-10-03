A special live edition of The Moth brought to you from the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara, California. An encounter in the Alaskan wilderness, an intergenerational connection through music, and a rockstar who feels out of touch. This episode is hosted by Dame Wilburn, with additional hosting by Jay Allison. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

Storytellers:

Monte Montepare finds himself at an emotional crossroads in rural Alaska.

Christina Igaraividez connects to her grandmother through the violin.

Drummer Patty Schemel finds herself on tour with millennials.