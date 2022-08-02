Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, six stories about finding kindness from an unexpected source. This episode is hosted by Moth’s Artistic Director Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Catherine Burns
Storytellers:
Laura Zimmermann loses herself . . . and her stuff in Portugal.
David Cole does all that he can to return to sender.
Niccolo Aeed faces scrutiny at the airport.
Denise Scheuermann shares a ritual of good hope.
Caroline Abilat struggles to show herself kindness after the birth of her first child.
Ed Gavagan is called upon to show grace to the boys who stabbed him.