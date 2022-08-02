In this hour, six stories about finding kindness from an unexpected source. This episode is hosted by Moth’s Artistic Director Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Catherine Burns

Storytellers:

Laura Zimmermann loses herself . . . and her stuff in Portugal.

David Cole does all that he can to return to sender.

Niccolo Aeed faces scrutiny at the airport.

Denise Scheuermann shares a ritual of good hope.

Caroline Abilat struggles to show herself kindness after the birth of her first child.

Ed Gavagan is called upon to show grace to the boys who stabbed him.