Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this episode, bold attempts to revisit the past. A quarterback makes a trip back home, a wife attempts to understand her husband's past, a young man discovers the rodeo, and an adult is cast in a high school play. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Jenifer Hixson
Storytellers:
Ivan McClellan discovers the Black Rodeo.
Rachel McCormick attempts to understand her immigrant husband's past.
Steve Peebles is offered a role in a high school play, despite being an adult.
Kimberly Reed confronts her past, and future, when she is forced to make a trip to her hometown.