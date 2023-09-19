Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of healing. Moving through loss, unexpected sources of comfort, and bonds forged in grief. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison, producer of this show.
Storytellers:
Betsy Lamberson's dream life abroad takes a tragic turn.
Teenage Samuel Blackman reconsiders his devotion to his faith.
Paige Cornwell finds solace at Victoria's Secret.
Amarantha Robinson finds a way to reframe a traumatic experience.
Esther Messe finds that her personal version of Simon Says is more than just a game.
An unimaginable loss changes the relationship between Bill Hall and his wife.