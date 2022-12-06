In this episode, stories of who we are and what we present to the world. White lies, falsified documents, playing dress up, and big transformations. This show is hosted by Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media, producer of The Moth Radio Hour.

Judit Samper Albero uses her artistic talent to save money.

Shaun Gohel accidentally manifests a girlfriend.

Dave Moran prepares to argue in front of the Supreme Court.

Camille Qurban almost has her cover blown at a child's birthday party.

Ishmael Beah describes his transformation from innocent child to cold-hearted soldier.