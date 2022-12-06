Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this episode, stories of who we are and what we present to the world. White lies, falsified documents, playing dress up, and big transformations. This show is hosted by Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media, producer of The Moth Radio Hour.
Judit Samper Albero uses her artistic talent to save money.
Shaun Gohel accidentally manifests a girlfriend.
Dave Moran prepares to argue in front of the Supreme Court.
Camille Qurban almost has her cover blown at a child's birthday party.
Ishmael Beah describes his transformation from innocent child to cold-hearted soldier.