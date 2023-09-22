Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
On this episode of The Moth podcast, we’re reairing a treasured episode from our archives. It’s all about different types of apocalypses. And just a reminder -- if you'd like to listen to our 25 year library of Moth stories, check out our story archive at the moth dot org, just click the stories banner.
Also, The Moth's spinoff podcast Grown is up for a Signal award. If you haven't listened to Grown before, check it out, it's filled with stories all about growing up, and if you have listened, we'd love for you to vote for it for the Signal Awards. Just go to vote.signalaward.com and vote for Grown in the categories of Best Co-Host Team and Best Emerging Podcast.
Hosted by:
Dan Kennedy
Storytellers:
Om Choudhary learns that even in dire times it's still not the end of the world.
Annabelle Gurwitch tries to usher in a new era of change — the Age of Aquarius.