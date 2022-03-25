This week, we feature two stories about power - who gets it, who wields it, and what it takes to find it. This episode is hosted by Jodi Powell.

Host: Jodi Powell

Storytellers: Lyralen Kaye, Phyllis Omido

To find out more about Phyllis Omido’s work, check out her NGO The Center for Justice, Governance, and Environmental Action - centerforjgea.com

To find out more about Lyralen Kaye's social justice theater and film go to anothercountryproductions.com