In this hour, stories about seeing and witnessing. This episode is hosted by Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Meg Bowles

Storytellers:

Alice Schaffer, a preacher's daughter, grows up in fear of the lessons learned in Sunday school.

Dawn Ross tries to adjust to life in rural Arkansas.

D. Parvaz, a journalist covering the uprising in Syria, is arrested and imprisoned.

Leland Melvin suffers a devastating injury that cuts short his dream of flying in space.