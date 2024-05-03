On this episode, we visit a galaxy far far away, with three stories all about the impact of Star Wars. Plus, a discussion about why Star Wars has resonated for more than 50 years.

Hosts: Brandon Grant-Walker and Edgar Ruiz, Jr.

Storytellers:

Dame Wilburn confuses a man in a costume for the real Darth Vader.



Shannan Paul’s mother teaches her that it’s alright to fall in love with science-fiction.



Manuelito Wheeler translates Star Wars: A New Hope into Navajo.

Podcast: 865