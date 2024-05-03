Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
On this episode, we visit a galaxy far far away, with three stories all about the impact of Star Wars. Plus, a discussion about why Star Wars has resonated for more than 50 years.
Hosts: Brandon Grant-Walker and Edgar Ruiz, Jr.
Storytellers:
Dame Wilburn confuses a man in a costume for the real Darth Vader.
Shannan Paul’s mother teaches her that it’s alright to fall in love with science-fiction.
Manuelito Wheeler translates Star Wars: A New Hope into Navajo.
Podcast: 865