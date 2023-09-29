On this episode, we take a look at one of the coolest projects the Moth has done - the traveling Pop Up Porch. And we hear a story that came out the Pop Up Porch.

We also interview Rita Brent - who hosted one of our events and shares her experiences.

If you’d like to experience some of the magic of the Pop Up Porch you should come visit us at the Pop Up Porch when it comes to your city. We’ll be in Ann Arbor from September 27th to October 1st, Detroit from October 4th to October 8th, and in Dallas from October 11th to October 15th.

For more information, visit to themoth.org

Also, The Moth's spinoff podcast Grown is up for a Signal award. If you haven't listened to Grown before, check it out, it's filled with stories all about growing up, and if you have listened, we'd love for you to vote for it for the Signal Awards. Just go to vote.signalaward.com and vote for Grown in the categories of Best Co-Host Team and Best Emerging Podcast.

Hosted by:

Aldi Kaza

Storyteller: Tanja Murphy’s students always tell her the truth, so she has to be careful about what outfits she wears.