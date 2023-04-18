Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of finding one's way—through heartbreak, adolescence, times of crisis, and public nudity. This episode is hosted by Moth storyteller Samuel James. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Samuel James
Storytellers:
Kristin Lee tries to make friends at genetics camp.
8-year-old Maura Schneider and her friend hatch a revenge plan after experiencing their first rejection.
Kaya Jarvis gets the help she needs from an unexpected source.
Samuel Blackman contends with the realities of working in pediatric oncology.
Annie Linn navigates having her mother as her high school English teacher.
Evie O'Reilly goes on her first naked bike ride.