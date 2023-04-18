In this hour, stories of finding one's way—through heartbreak, adolescence, times of crisis, and public nudity. This episode is hosted by Moth storyteller Samuel James. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Samuel James

Storytellers:

Kristin Lee tries to make friends at genetics camp.

8-year-old Maura Schneider and her friend hatch a revenge plan after experiencing their first rejection.

Kaya Jarvis gets the help she needs from an unexpected source.

Samuel Blackman contends with the realities of working in pediatric oncology.

Annie Linn navigates having her mother as her high school English teacher.

Evie O'Reilly goes on her first naked bike ride.