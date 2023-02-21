Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
This week, stories all about the in-between. This episode is hosted by Aleeza Kazmi and Fonzo Lacayo, the hosts of the Moth’s new spinoff podcast, Grown! If you’re at all a fan of Moth storytelling, subscribe to Grown wherever you get your podcasts, or check out its website for more information: www.grownpod.com
Hosted by: Aleeza Kazmi and Fonzo Lacayo
Storytellers:
Military policeman Carl Cannon is assigned duty in one of the most dangerous prisons on the planet
James Han Mattson moves to Korea to meet his birth family and connect with his Korean heritage.
First time pageant contestant Nicole Kelly enters the Miss Iowa competition.