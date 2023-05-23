In this hour, an ancient instrument, a life-changing disaster, and survival in the face of genocide. People who experienced history, and its artifacts, firsthand. Hosted by The Moth's Senior Director, Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Musician Frank Almond makes a historic discovery.

Sivad Johnson takes us behind the scenes of the Detroit Fire Department.

Henny Lewin, a young Jewish girl, is smuggled out of a Lithuanian ghetto during WWII.