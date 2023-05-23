Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, an ancient instrument, a life-changing disaster, and survival in the face of genocide. People who experienced history, and its artifacts, firsthand. Hosted by The Moth's Senior Director, Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Musician Frank Almond makes a historic discovery.
Sivad Johnson takes us behind the scenes of the Detroit Fire Department.
Henny Lewin, a young Jewish girl, is smuggled out of a Lithuanian ghetto during WWII.