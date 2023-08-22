In this hour, we put the adage "older and wiser" to the test with stories of children providing new perspectives and taking charge. In school, in the woods, and on a life or death journey. This episode is hosted by Moth Director and Producer Jodi Powell. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

While hiking with his 8-year-old daughter, Dave Stratton realizes he's in over his head.

Carolina Ureña Ruez faces the horrifying prospect of a failing grade.

Amber Wallin desperately wants to be cast as the lead in Cinderella.

Pedro Haro goes on a harrowing journey, guided by his brother, and has a medical emergency.

Nestor Gomez finds a new way to engage a tough audience of kindergarteners.