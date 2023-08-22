Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, we put the adage "older and wiser" to the test with stories of children providing new perspectives and taking charge. In school, in the woods, and on a life or death journey. This episode is hosted by Moth Director and Producer Jodi Powell. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
While hiking with his 8-year-old daughter, Dave Stratton realizes he's in over his head.
Carolina Ureña Ruez faces the horrifying prospect of a failing grade.
Amber Wallin desperately wants to be cast as the lead in Cinderella.
Pedro Haro goes on a harrowing journey, guided by his brother, and has a medical emergency.
Nestor Gomez finds a new way to engage a tough audience of kindergarteners.