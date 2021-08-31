Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Join our storytellers on this week's Moth Radio Hour as they experience the unexpected twists and turns of life. From a Russian bathhouse in New York City to a lonely road in West Virginia, these stories go places you won't see coming. This episode is hosted by regular Moth host Jon Goode. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Jon Goode
Storytellers: John Mack Freeman, Aydrea Walden, Jon Goode, Sofija Stefanovic, Ijeoma Oluo