Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
A special live edition of The Moth, brought to you from the Victoria Theater in Dayton, Ohio. Conscious uncoupling, a livestock auction, new perspectives, and Darth Vader. This hour is hosted by Dame Wilburn with additional hosting by Jay Allison, producer of The Moth Radio Hour.
Storytellers:
Sara Rabidoux-Kelsey has a unique living arrangement with her ex.
Dame Wilburn has a startling encounter with Darth Vader.
16 and pregnant, Jackie Andrews must find a way out of financial hardship.
Anthony Brinkley finds his perspective changed after being the victim of a racially-motivated attack.