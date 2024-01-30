A special live edition of The Moth, brought to you from the Victoria Theater in Dayton, Ohio. Conscious uncoupling, a livestock auction, new perspectives, and Darth Vader. This hour is hosted by Dame Wilburn with additional hosting by Jay Allison, producer of The Moth Radio Hour.

Storytellers:

Sara Rabidoux-Kelsey has a unique living arrangement with her ex.

Dame Wilburn has a startling encounter with Darth Vader.

16 and pregnant, Jackie Andrews must find a way out of financial hardship.

Anthony Brinkley finds his perspective changed after being the victim of a racially-motivated attack.