Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories from the Elko Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Hosted by Dame Wilburn, with additional hosting from Jay Allison. A woman says goodbye to her childhood ranch; a young girl finally gets her wish to own a pet; a Guatemalan teenager goes on a silent and stealthy mission; and a Dakota man tries to track down someone he has not seen in years. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.
Hosted by: Jay Allison
Storytellers:
Teresa Jordan returns home to a parched and cracked land.
Dame Wilburn visits Macon, Georgia for a summer and gets an unconventional pet.
Nestor Gomez flees the Guatemalan Civil War to the safety of his mother’s home.
Bobby Wilson hears of a Dakota man he desperately tries to meet.