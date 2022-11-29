In this hour, stories from the Elko Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Hosted by Dame Wilburn, with additional hosting from Jay Allison. A woman says goodbye to her childhood ranch; a young girl finally gets her wish to own a pet; a Guatemalan teenager goes on a silent and stealthy mission; and a Dakota man tries to track down someone he has not seen in years. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.

Hosted by: Jay Allison

Storytellers:

Teresa Jordan returns home to a parched and cracked land.

Dame Wilburn visits Macon, Georgia for a summer and gets an unconventional pet.

Nestor Gomez flees the Guatemalan Civil War to the safety of his mother’s home.

Bobby Wilson hears of a Dakota man he desperately tries to meet.