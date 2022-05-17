Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour we explore stories relating to STEM (Science/Technology/Engineering and MATH): we travel from the laboratories of the Antarctic to the icy seas of Saturn’s moon Titan - we learn that predisposition does not mean predestined and sometimes A is larger than C. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media, the producer of this show.
Hosted by: Jay Allison
Storytellers:
James McClintock a scientist researching at McMurdo Station, Antartica makes an interesting discovery.
Lone Frank deep dives into personal genomics
Dhaya Lakshminarayanan gets entangled in the language of math.
Ellen Stofan sets her sights on exploring an alien sea.