In this hour, stories of seismic changes and subtle shifts—and the aftershocks left in their path. New perspectives on faith, family, and one's self. This episode is hosted by Brandon Grant, Director of Marketing at The Moth. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Brandon Grant

Marlon James discovers his talent as a junior exorcist.

Hannah Brennan learns there is wisdom in her body.

While going through a divorce, Tricia Rose Burt finds comfort in her art.

Kim Sykes recalls growing up in New Orleans with a complicated father.