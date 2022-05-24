Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of seismic changes and subtle shifts—and the aftershocks left in their path. New perspectives on faith, family, and one's self. This episode is hosted by Brandon Grant, Director of Marketing at The Moth. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Brandon Grant
Marlon James discovers his talent as a junior exorcist.
Hannah Brennan learns there is wisdom in her body.
While going through a divorce, Tricia Rose Burt finds comfort in her art.
Kim Sykes recalls growing up in New Orleans with a complicated father.