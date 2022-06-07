Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
A special episode in honor of The Moth's 25th Anniversary! Five stories spanning a quarter century, each focusing on landmark moments -- from Moth history to global events. This episode is hosted by Moth Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Catherine Burns
Purity Kagwiria chooses a name for herself.
Nestor Gomez tries to learn English by watching television.
Tony Hendra gets inspiration from a surprising source.
Jeffery Rudell's honesty with his parents fails to yield the love, compassion and forgiveness they taught him to value.
Wanda Bullard's father trusts a prisoner, with surprising results.