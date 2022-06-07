A special episode in honor of The Moth's 25th Anniversary! Five stories spanning a quarter century, each focusing on landmark moments -- from Moth history to global events. This episode is hosted by Moth Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Catherine Burns

Purity Kagwiria chooses a name for herself.

Nestor Gomez tries to learn English by watching television.

Tony Hendra gets inspiration from a surprising source.

Jeffery Rudell's honesty with his parents fails to yield the love, compassion and forgiveness they taught him to value.

Wanda Bullard's father trusts a prisoner, with surprising results.