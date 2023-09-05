Aerial antics, magic tricks, and unwelcome rescue missions. In this hour, stories of momentous decisions, massive undertakings, and opportunities with no second chances. This episode is hosted by Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

In an attempt to be Maverick (from Top Gun), Will Mackin goes to Navy Flight School.

Siegfried Tieber gets hooked on magic.

Samantha Mathis goes on a mission to bring her father home.