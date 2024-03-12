In this hour, stories of female strength and empowerment. Independence at any age, refusing to participate in sexist societal conventions, and the complicated layers of motherhood. This hour is hosted by The Moth's Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

95 year old park ranger Betty Reid Soskin squares off with an intruder.

Purity Kagwiria chooses a name for herself.

Timothy Bell discovers that there are more layers to his mother than meets the eye.

Musih Tedji Xaviere attempts to get her first novel published.

Nya Abernathy discovers who gets lied to the most: pregnant women!