To err is human—and in this hour, we explore humanity in all its imperfections. Lost baggage, Kool Aid mishaps, and not eating enough fruit. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison, producer of The Moth Radio Hour.

Storytellers:

Maxie Jones gives in to peer pressure and faces the wrath of his mother.

Kate Oliver's determination to impress her partner's family backfires and leaves her in distress.

James Fitzgerald is hell bent on watching Power Rangers.

At the age of 24, Beau Davis prepares himself for his first airplane journey.

Diana Thompson finds herself in a Scottish dancing group, at her mother’s insistence.

To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices