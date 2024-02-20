On Tuesdays and Fridays The Moth’s podcast feed presents episodes of the Peabody-Award Winning Moth Radio Hour and original episodes of The Moth Podcast. Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
To err is human—and in this hour, we explore humanity in all its imperfections. Lost baggage, Kool Aid mishaps, and not eating enough fruit. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison, producer of The Moth Radio Hour.
Storytellers:
Maxie Jones gives in to peer pressure and faces the wrath of his mother.
Kate Oliver's determination to impress her partner's family backfires and leaves her in distress.
James Fitzgerald is hell bent on watching Power Rangers.
At the age of 24, Beau Davis prepares himself for his first airplane journey.
Diana Thompson finds herself in a Scottish dancing group, at her mother’s insistence.
