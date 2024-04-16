In this hour, stories of diving in—whether we want to or not. In a job, in a relationship, or into the unknown. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Surgeon Anthony Chin-Quee finds himself in over his head during his first day on call.

Despite protests from friends and family, Nancy French marries a man she barely knows.

Wilderness guide Monte Montepare takes inexperienced hikers on a glacier expedition

