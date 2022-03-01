In this hour devoted to stories about footwear, walk a mile in another person's shoes. Every journey begins with a single step, and hopefully, some comfortable kicks. This episode is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Jenifer Hixon.

Storytellers:

Edgar Ruiz Jr. needs new sneakers while visiting his father in Puerto Rico.

Satori Shakoor dresses up for a job interview but doesn't really want the job.

Isabelle Raphael finds herself in a pinch when she drops her keys down the elevator shaft.

Sufian Zhemetov is pulled into a discussion on religion while shoe shopping.

Stacy Miller's new daughter needs new shoes.

Munjen Ng and his classmate pursue careers in design.