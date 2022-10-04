Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of exposure to unexpected worlds, new traditions, and traversing boundaries. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media, producer of this show.
Hosted by: Jay Allison
Jason Kordelos goes on a cruise to nowhere.
Cheech Marin tries to make sense of his new life in a new place.
Prachi Mehta is shocked by America's obsession with pets.
Marne Litfin finds that they have unexpected responsibilities while working at a Quaker camp.