In this hour, stories of exposure to unexpected worlds, new traditions, and traversing boundaries. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media, producer of this show.

Jason Kordelos goes on a cruise to nowhere.

Cheech Marin tries to make sense of his new life in a new place.

Prachi Mehta is shocked by America's obsession with pets.

Marne Litfin finds that they have unexpected responsibilities while working at a Quaker camp.