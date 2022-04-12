In this hour, stories of learning from our elders. A mechanic, a teacher, a patriarchy-busting grandmother, and Star Wars in translation. This hour is hosted by regular Moth host Angelica Lindsey-Ali. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Angelica Lindsey-Ali

Storytellers:

Ishmael Beah is separated from his beloved grandmother during the war in Sierra Leone.

Rose Saia feels understood by her new 4th grade eacher.

Charlotte Mooney helps a man wandering on the highway.

Manuelito Wheeler wants to help preserve the Navajo language by dubbing Star Wars.