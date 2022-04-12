Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of learning from our elders. A mechanic, a teacher, a patriarchy-busting grandmother, and Star Wars in translation. This hour is hosted by regular Moth host Angelica Lindsey-Ali. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Angelica Lindsey-Ali
Storytellers:
Ishmael Beah is separated from his beloved grandmother during the war in Sierra Leone.
Rose Saia feels understood by her new 4th grade eacher.
Charlotte Mooney helps a man wandering on the highway.
Manuelito Wheeler wants to help preserve the Navajo language by dubbing Star Wars.