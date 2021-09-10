This week, we're observing the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a touching story from our archive. Hear how our storyteller, Nancy Mahl, reflects on this story 20 years later. This episode is hosted by The Moth’s Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust.

For years, The Moth’s Community Program worked with the tour guides at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum on true personal stories. To hear them, visit the museum in lower Manhattan.

Hosted by: Suzanne Rust

Storyteller: Nancy Mahl