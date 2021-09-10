Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
This week, we're observing the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a touching story from our archive. Hear how our storyteller, Nancy Mahl, reflects on this story 20 years later. This episode is hosted by The Moth’s Senior Curatorial Producer, Suzanne Rust.
For years, The Moth’s Community Program worked with the tour guides at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum on true personal stories. To hear them, visit the museum in lower Manhattan.
Hosted by: Suzanne Rust
Storyteller: Nancy Mahl