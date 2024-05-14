A special Mother's Day edition of The Moth Radio Hour. A mother helps her daughter get her first contact lenses, an unwanted parental intervention at a school concert, a new mother in Zambia awaits test results, a life or death bee sting and a teenage mother who couldn't be happier to welcome her child to the world. Hosted by The Moth's Artistic Director Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:



Chrissie Graham is a nerdy girl who needs contacts and promptly loses one.



Catherine Palmer tries to micromanage her son at a school concert.



Constance Mudenda is a healthcare worker with a health scare of her own.



Matthew Dicks has an allergic reaction to a bee sting and needs his mother.



Melissa Rodriguez grew up a foster child and then has a child of her own.

