In this hour, stories of ringtones, rekindled connections, and revolution. Revealing phone calls, missed messages, and finding one's calling. This hour is hosted by The Moth's Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Susan Fee gets a surprise when she calls her daughter.

A series of missed calls gets scientist Moran Cerf in hot water.

Nancy Mahl gets a call from her mom on 9/11.

Cheech Marin finds his calling after dodging the draft.