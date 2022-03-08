In this hour, Global Stories of Women and Girls -- hosted by Moth Storyteller, Fatou Wurie. A Kenyan student aspires to be beautiful while her mother has bigger ideas; a teenager's failing sight is revealed during a game of kickball; and a woman smites down her enemies. Those stories and more. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Hosted by: Fatou Wurie.

Storytellers:

Mary Hamilton gets married to an unconventional man.

Esther Ngumbi hides an act of defiance from her mother.

Jon Howe re-commits to his ailing wife.

Emely Recinos struggles with her diminishing eye-sight.

Anne Moraa reveals her true self during a traffic jam in Nairobi.

Fatou Wurie recognizes her grandmother’s impact on her life during a trip to Sierra Leone.