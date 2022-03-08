Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, Global Stories of Women and Girls -- hosted by Moth Storyteller, Fatou Wurie. A Kenyan student aspires to be beautiful while her mother has bigger ideas; a teenager's failing sight is revealed during a game of kickball; and a woman smites down her enemies. Those stories and more. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Fatou Wurie.
Storytellers:
Mary Hamilton gets married to an unconventional man.
Esther Ngumbi hides an act of defiance from her mother.
Jon Howe re-commits to his ailing wife.
Emely Recinos struggles with her diminishing eye-sight.
Anne Moraa reveals her true self during a traffic jam in Nairobi.
Fatou Wurie recognizes her grandmother’s impact on her life during a trip to Sierra Leone.