This week, a special holiday episode from The Moth. Unlikely Christmas wishes, letters from The Grinch, and a husband by Chanukah. This episode is hosted by Angelica Lindsey-Ali. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Ten year old Jessi Berdinka's peculiar Christmas wish is granted.

Amy Klein gets help from a matchmaking rabbi.

Mary Gaitskill pens letters as The Grinch for a neighborhood kid.

Juno Men and her cousin go to a casino over Thanksgiving.

Niceol Blue is a street kid with nowhere to go for Christmas.