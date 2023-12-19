Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
This week, a special holiday episode from The Moth. Unlikely Christmas wishes, letters from The Grinch, and a husband by Chanukah. This episode is hosted by Angelica Lindsey-Ali. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Ten year old Jessi Berdinka's peculiar Christmas wish is granted.
Amy Klein gets help from a matchmaking rabbi.
Mary Gaitskill pens letters as The Grinch for a neighborhood kid.
Juno Men and her cousin go to a casino over Thanksgiving.
Niceol Blue is a street kid with nowhere to go for Christmas.