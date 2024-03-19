On Tuesdays and Fridays The Moth’s podcast feed presents episodes of the Peabody-Award Winning Moth Radio Hour and original episodes of The Moth Podcast. Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of finding hope, grace, and light during unexpected times and in unexpected places. A bookstore, a high school tournament, and death row. This episode is hosted by Moth Director Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Maniza Naqvi travels across the world to help save a bookstore.
Michael Watson yearns to participate in the sports culture in his high school.
After her wrongful conviction, Sunny Jacobs tries to make a life for herself on death row.
Jitesh Jaggi tries to cure his homesickness with a family recipe.
