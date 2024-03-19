In this hour, stories of finding hope, grace, and light during unexpected times and in unexpected places. A bookstore, a high school tournament, and death row. This episode is hosted by Moth Director Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Maniza Naqvi travels across the world to help save a bookstore.

Michael Watson yearns to participate in the sports culture in his high school.

After her wrongful conviction, Sunny Jacobs tries to make a life for herself on death row.

Jitesh Jaggi tries to cure his homesickness with a family recipe.