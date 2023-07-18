Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, ballet "late in life," an unusual pet, drag queens and divorce. Stories to show us a new perspective. Hosted by The Moth's Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Val Rigodon attempts to become a ballerina.
Lincoln Bonner has an unlikely childhood companion.
James Braly and his wife finally agree on something.
Robert Sherer tries to distract his grandmother.
Brian Belovitch is welcomed by the Rhode Island drag community.