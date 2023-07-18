In this hour, ballet "late in life," an unusual pet, drag queens and divorce. Stories to show us a new perspective. Hosted by The Moth's Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Storytellers:

Val Rigodon attempts to become a ballerina.

Lincoln Bonner has an unlikely childhood companion.

James Braly and his wife finally agree on something.

Robert Sherer tries to distract his grandmother.

Brian Belovitch is welcomed by the Rhode Island drag community.