In this hour, stories of lessons for real life. Navigating young love, learning to live in the moment, and how to drive stick shift. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison, producer of The Moth Radio Hour.

Storytellers:

Sam Bolen works on Broadway during the "season of the understudy."

Meg Ferrill uses her skills as a project manager in the lead up to the birth of her son.

Grace Topinka tries to learn stick shift.

Michael Maina has no idea how to handle his first crush.

Anh Vu Sawyer challenges the youth she works with to apply to college—but they in turn challenge her right back.