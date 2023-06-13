Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.
In this hour, stories of lessons for real life. Navigating young love, learning to live in the moment, and how to drive stick shift. This episode is hosted by Jay Allison, producer of The Moth Radio Hour.
Storytellers:
Sam Bolen works on Broadway during the "season of the understudy."
Meg Ferrill uses her skills as a project manager in the lead up to the birth of her son.
Grace Topinka tries to learn stick shift.
Michael Maina has no idea how to handle his first crush.
Anh Vu Sawyer challenges the youth she works with to apply to college—but they in turn challenge her right back.